MP Pallab Lochan Das performed Bhoomi puja of 4-lane flyover in Tezpur

TEZPUR: Member of Parliament, Tezpur HPC, Pallab Lochan Das on Thursday performed the bhoomi puja for the 4-lane flyover at Mission Chariali in Tezpur at a brief ceremony held at Gatanga here.

The construction of the 4-lane flyover at the NH-52 (new NH-15) junction point is being carried out by the Nagaon NH division of the PWD department under SOPD on EPC mode. The Government of Assam has accorded sanction to the proposed 4-lane flyover for an amount of Rs.321.41 crore and the work will be carried out by ANPL-AD (JV) of Guwahati and targeted to be completed within a period of two years. The flyover will run from Mangaldoi side to Kaliabor side on the NH and the total length of the project is 3.250 km.

Addressing the gathering, MP Pallab Lochan Das said that besides fulfilling a long-felt need of the people of the region, the flyover would ease congestion on the NH and also appealed to the people to extend full help and cooperation during the construction of the flyover so that it could be completed within the stipulated time. He also thanked Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking special interest in the project and expediting the process and thanked him for bringing about a radical change in the government and administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said the project would reduce the congestion of the NH at Mission Chariali point to a great extent. Also present were MLA Rangapara, Krishna Kamal Tanti, president of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, prominent social workers of the district and PWD officials.

MP Pallab Lochan Das also inaugurated the newly-constructed Tezpur Wholesale and Retail Hygienic Fish Market at Kekorapool in Tezpur on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das, Executive Officer Tezpur Municipal Board, Romy Baruah, Superintendent of Police Dr Dhananjay Ghanawat and other officials. The project has been built at a cost of Rs. 299.54 lakh and has been funded by the National Fishery Development Board and Tezpur Municipal Board and implemented by the Director, Fishery Board, Assam. The market has a capacity of housing 16 wholesale counters, offices and others and 70 retail counters.

