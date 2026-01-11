MP Parimal Shuklabaidya laid foundation stone for SBI administrative office at Silcoorie

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: MP Parimal Shuklabaidya on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Administrative Office building and the Institute of Learning and Development of the State Bank of India at Silcoorie. The Assam government allotted three bighas of land near Assam University for the project. Speaking on the occasion, Shuklabaidya said that this unique venture of the SBI would definitely boost the banking sector of the entire Barak Valley as well as South Assam.

Prabhas Bose, Chief General Manager of the SBI, and Ajit Kumar Poddar were also present at the programme. Bose said they were hopeful that the administrative office and the training centre would become operational within the next two years, as construction of the entire complex is expected to be completed within the next one and a half years. Apart from the Barak Valley, the jurisdiction of this administrative office will cover Dima Hasao, Tripura and Mizoram.

Later in the day, Bose and Poddar inaugurated the SBI Zonal Level Sports Meet at the NIT playground. SBI staff from across the entire North East are participating in the meet, which includes games such as football, cricket, badminton and athletics.

