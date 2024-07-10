Minister Pabitra Margherita Unveils Assam's First Super Sucker Electric Vehicles for Silchar, Pledges Flood Mitigation and Town Development

Silchar: Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Government of India, Pabitra Margherita, on Tuesday unveiled super sucker electric vehicles at the Silchar municipal board’s office. Equipped with mini super sucker machines, the electric vehicles, first of its kind in Assam would be used to clean drains in different areas of Silchar town.

Margherita said, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had made various plans to mitigate various existing problems in Silchar town. A master drainage system would be implemented in the town to resolve the perennial problem of flash flood and the town’s expansion would be done in a scientific manner in the days ahead, Margherita said.

Terming Silchar as an important commercial hub in the south Assam, Margherita said the government had been mulling to carry out various works for the overall development of the town. Resolving the age-old problem of waterlogging was the topmost priority of the State government at present, he added.

Earlier on Monday evening the Union Minister also held a review meeting at the conference hall of Cachar District Commissioner’s office with various departments besides surveying the post-flood damage and situation.

The minister reviewed the damage caused in Cachar due to flood and also reviewed the accounting of the government grants given to the victims. He instructed the officials of the Water Resources department to implement the various river dams and sluice gates in the district in addition to dealing with the flood situation.

Officials from the education department and the APDCL highlighted the problems created in the post-flood situation. The minister assured to solve the problems. The APDCL officials also informed about the commissioning of various sub-stations after the flood. Margherita said primary schools and those schools which had classes from primary to higher secondary, would get financial assistance if they were affected by the flood.

