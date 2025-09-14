Mrinal Kanti Nath: A tribute

Mrinal Kanti Nath, a young and dedicated advocate, active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and former Ward Member of Ward No. 29 under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest on 30/08/2025. Nath, aged 55, was born in 1970 in Karimganj. He completed his early education in Karimganj and graduated from Karimganj College before pursuing a degree in law. After completing his legal education, he moved to Guwahati, where he began practicing at the Gauhati High Court.

An active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his school days, Nath devoted himself to public service and politics. As a committed BJP leader, he worked tirelessly to strengthen the party’s presence, especially among the Bengali community. He also served as an office bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and held positions as Government Advocate at both the Gauhati High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). Known for his unwavering dedication to justice and strong sense of duty, Nath was respected by colleagues, clients, and peers alike. He remained committed to the cause of the underprivileged, providing legal assistance and standing up for social justice. His tenure as a Ward Member was marked by persistent efforts to improve civic amenities, support local development projects, and address the concerns of residents at the grassroots level.

Nath’s sudden demise occurred while returning from a visit to Tarapith in West Bengal. Falling ill during the trip, he collapsed due to cardiac arrest at a local hospital here in Guwahati. His passing is a significant loss to the legal fraternity, political circles, and the community he served so passionately.

Subhash Chandra Biswas.

