‘Muktirath’ funeral vehicle inaugurated to serve people of Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Students Union, a funeral vehicle named ‘Muktirath’ was inaugurated on January 12. The vehicle was inaugurated by Samiran Phukon, General Secretary of All Assam Students’ Union, at the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building in Demow in the presence of Demow Regional Students’ Union leaders and the dignitaries. In the wake of the Indo-Pakistan conflict in 2025, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had appealed to the bihu committees across the state to cancel Bihu celebrations, due to which the Demow Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan was cancelled. The fund, which was collected from the people for the event, was used to purchase the funeral vehicle. For availing the services of ‘Muktirath,’ people can contact 8822632339 and 7002205368.

