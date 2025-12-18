‘Safe Childhood, Golden Assam’ campaign launched in Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: District Child Protection Group under Biswanath district administration launched a 90-day long child protection campaign titled ‘Safe Childhood, Golden Assam’ on Tuesday in Biswanath district in collaboration with State Child Protection Committee, Women and Child Development, Assam. Biswanath District Commissioner Lakshinandan Saharia flagged off the mobile campaign at the premises of the District Commissioner’s office. This was followed by a street play on child protection.

An awareness meeting was also held on the theme ‘Safety of Every Child is the Future of Golden Assam’ at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office. Speaking on the occasion, the District Commissioner urged everyone to remain vigilant and conscious to protect the children of the country from all challenges and make them good citizens for the future.

The event was attended by several children from the Child Home who performed the classic song of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, ‘Manuhe Manuhar Babe.’

