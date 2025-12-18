Krishnendu Paul attends district-level review meeting in Biswanath District

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A district-level review meeting was held on Tuesday in the conference hall of the Office of District Commissioner, Biswanath, under the chairmanship of Krishnendu Paul, Minister, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fishery, PWD (R-PMGSY), etc. The minister reviewed in detail the ongoing schemes of each of the concerned departments in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Promod Borthakur and Diganta Ghatowal, MLAs, Biswanath and Behali LACs, respectively, Lakhinandan Saharia, District Commissioner, Biswanath, Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Gauri Shankar Das, Director, Fishery, Amrit Prova Das, Additional District Commissioner, and other officers and officials from the concerned departments.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Minister Paul said that AMUL would soon start a processing unit at Biswanath Chariali for which land allotment had already been done. He further disclosed that the State Government is in the process of offering a helping hand to the pig farmers who were affected by African Swine Fever.

