Mysterious Death of 87-Year-Old Woman Shocks Digboi, Police Probe Underway

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The mysterious death of an 87-year-old woman at her residence near Hindu Milan Mandir under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district on Friday has sent shockwaves across the oil town, with serious allegations of prolonged domestic abuse emerging against her son and daughter-in-law.

The elderly woman was found dead inside her residence, following which a police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and investigators said that the exact cause of death would be determined only after the autopsy report was received. Police are examining all possible angles, including allegations of assault and the possibility that age-related medical complications may have contributed to the death.

However, the incident has ignited widespread public outrage after neighbours alleged that the octogenarian had been subjected to repeated physical and mental abuse for years. They identified her son as Kanu Ranjan Deori and claimed that he, along with his wife, had allegedly assaulted and harassed the elderly woman on numerous occasions despite her frail condition.

Residents further alleged that visible injury marks were found on the woman's face, raising suspicion that she may have been physically assaulted before her death. Police, however, have not officially confirmed the nature or cause of the alleged injuries, stating that the post-mortem findings will be crucial in establishing whether they had any bearing on the death.

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on the growing menace of domestic violence against elderly family members, an issue that often remains confined within the four walls of homes until it culminates in tragedy. Residents expressed concern over what they described as an alarming rise in such incidents and called for stronger community vigilance and timely intervention to protect vulnerable senior citizens.

No arrest had been made till the filing of this report.

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