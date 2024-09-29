Mysterious death of vultures in Mahamaya Forest: Aranya Suraksha Samiti conducts investigative survey

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam recently conducted an investigative survey in the Mahamaya forest, a habitat of the rare white-backed vulture, following the frequent deaths of vultures in the area. Secretary-General of the organization, Dr. Haricharan Das while revealing the report of the survey said that the vultures’ deaths were due to climate change, lack of food and habitat, and natural disasters.

Moreover, the migration of Himalayan vultures to the forest has stopped due to climate change, he added. Dr. Das said that global vulture population has drastically declined, and several countries have already become vulture-free.

Historically, vultures have played a vital role in consuming carcasses, preventing the spread of diseases. With their decline, diseases from animal carcasses may spread to human body. The organization stressed the urgent need to conserve vultures. However, there is a lack of social awareness and government action.

Aranya Suraksha Samiti demanded that the Mahamaya forest be declared a sanctuary along with Jatayu Park in the Rajapara area.

“If the forest is not protected and measures are not taken to increase the vulture population, Mahamaya forest may become vulture-free soon,” the organisation warned. It may be mentioned here that the Sal trees in the Mahamaya forest are also disappearing due to storms and illegal felling.

