Mysterious deaths of two inmates in Nagaon jails prompt official inquiry

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a deeply concerning development that has sparked widespread public reaction, two inmates have died under mysterious circumstances inside the Central and Special jails of Nagaon district, raising fresh questions about prison safety and administration.

According to available information, the deceased have been identified as Jitumoni Konwar from Raha and Rup Singh Dera from Udali in Lanka, Hojai district. Both were lodged in custody in connection with separate murder cases. Jitumoni Konwar had been sent to jail custody on December 24, 2025, in connection with Raha Police Station Case No. 173/2025 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Similarly, Rup Singh Dera was lodged in jail following his arrest in Lanka Police Station Case No. 49/2026, also related to a murder charge.

However, the exact cause of death of the two inmates remains unclear, as jail authorities have yet to disclose any official details. The lack of transparency has intensified concerns among the public and drawn attention to the functioning of prison authorities.

Taking serious note of the incident, Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma has ordered a formal investigation into the matter. A magistrate also visited the site and reviewed the situation firsthand. While acknowledging the gravity of the incident, the magistrate stated that the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness.

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