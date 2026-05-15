Mystery Death of Contract Worker Inside Digboi Refinery Triggers Safety, Surveillance Concerns

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DIGBOI: The mysterious death of a contractual worker inside Indian Oil Corporation Limited's Digboi Refinery has exposed alleged gaps in surveillance, emergency medical response and worker safety at the country's oldest operating refinery.

Paresh Borgohain (47), a canteen caterer engaged through M/S Vidya Caterers, collapsed on May 10 while carrying tiffin boxes to the Sulphur Distillation Unit (SDU) sub-station, a sensitive operational area of the refinery. The incident has sparked concern among workers over the refinery's safety preparedness.

Adding to the controversy, the exact spot where Borgohain collapsed reportedly falls outside CCTV coverage. Confirming this, AOD Deputy General Manager (Security) Umesh Das said surveillance cameras were installed only at vital installations and peripheral areas, leaving several internal work zones unmonitored. Workers questioned how such blind spots could exist despite heavy spending on refinery safety and security.

Borgohain was taken to the refinery's First Aid Centre after collapsing. However, workers alleged that no doctor was present at the facility at the time, with only a contractual nurse and a first aid assistant on duty. Employees described the arrangement as inadequate for a hazardous industrial complex where emergencies require immediate medical attention.

Although a post-mortem examination was conducted, the report has not yet been shared with the family. According to Phunu Borgohain, president of the Digboi AOD Contractors' Association and elder brother of the deceased, viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

The family has also alleged a lack of support from both refinery officials and the contractor. An FIR has been lodged seeking a detailed investigation and adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

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