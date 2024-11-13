Mystery Delays: Flipkart Customers in Margherita Subdivision, Tinsukia, Left Waiting for Three Days

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI : Sensation and apprehensions gripped flipkart online shopping customers across Margherita Subdivision in Tinsukia district of upper Assam following the non delivery of consignments mysteriously for past three days.

The Flipkart parcels are reportedly lying in the office parcel room located at Tingrai Bazar in Digboi. The agents operating under Connect India E-Commerce Services Pvt Ltd have reportedly been declining to deliver the flipkart parcels to the customers due to the unwarranted hold of their commissions by the employer.

The agents were working till November 9. Thereafter no Flipkart large parcels were delivered to the customers belonging to places like Makum, Digboi, Margherita, Ledu, Jagun, Kakopather, Dirok and so on.

“We, the nine delivery agents who are facing the crisis for an alleged act of financial anomalies by the hub incharge of Connect India E-Commerce Services Pvt Ltd of Tingrai hub have decided to halt our services till our commissions are received in full,” said one of the agents.

“We have nothing to do with the financial anomalies of the company, what we demand is the immediate fulfilment of our rightful claim failing which we would halt our services,” said another agent based at Tingrai.

According to sources at the office, the hub incharge failed to deposit the sale proceed amounting in lakhs to his company Connect India E-Commerce Services Pvt Ltd which were received from agents on time.

The company in turn allegedly resorted to hold the commissions of the agents till the outstanding sale proceed is realised from the Tingrai hub.

Meanwhile, one of the top area, managers of the company Rajiv Dey based at Kolkata reached Tingrai hub on Tuesday to resolve the deadlock and get the parcels somehow released which are locked in the godown till the filling of the news. Unfortunately, no amicable solution was reached nor parcels were released after meeting with the hub Incharge and hub agents. Though a part payment was released to two of the aggrieved agents Amar Jyoti Gogoi and Raghab Moran yet the locked parcels of the Flipkart couldn’t be shifted to another hub for distribution.

The agents who are deprived of their rightful claim include Debangrag Gogoi, Ratul Deka, Nirob Neog, Prodip Murah, Monjit Tanti, Pollov Gohain, Bikram Magya and Shidarth Gogoi.

However, the area manager assured the delivery agents to settle all the dues by November 16.

“We have no say against Flipkart but till the settlement of our dues is secured from the Connect India E-Commerce Services Pvt Ltd ,we would refrain from picking the parcels for delivery,” said one of the deprived agents.

