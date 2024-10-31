Father-Son Duo Arrested in Digboi Police Raid on Illegal Liquor Operation at Charali Bazar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A team of Digboi police on Tuesday late night arrested the father -son following a sudden raid at one of the illegally-run Digboi Charali Bazar-based liquor hotels.

According to police, the accused Asish Gupta and his father Kedar Gupta trading for long on liquor illegally were caught red handed selling the intoxicants openly in their privately managed hotel on late Tuesday night in Charali Bazar.

“The duo was wanted for long in a similar previous case earlier wherein they had escaped the police grip leaving the place nearly for years,” shared a police official.

“Following many allegations of egregious Excise Act violations in and around Charali Bazar, our team acted swiftly to stop the stated threat, started the operation, and apprehended the heavily sought-after suspect,” said the OC Divyajyoti Dutta known for his iron fist in handling crimes in the Oil town Digboi in Tinsuka district.

“Huge quantities of liquor were also seized during the operation,” said the investigating officer adding, “The security forces were also confronted and restrained wrongfully by the accused during the official raid.” The audio-video footages of the on-going crime scenes were also available with the police.

However, it is noteworthy to mention here that a strong network of miscreants have recently activated in the jurisdiction encouraging to re-open the illegal liquor hotels and dhabas which otherwise had abandoned the practice for months following the continued raids of the police.

Meanwhile, based on a suo motto case , the accused were prosecuted u/s 303(2)/126 (2)/121(2)/3 (5) of BNSS 2023 R/W sec (53) (1) (a) of Assam Excise Act.

Also Read: Assam: Man Digging Grave Caught By Locals In Cachar; Accomplice Escapes

Also Watch: