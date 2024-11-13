Training Programme on Office Procedures, Finance, and Accounts Begins for Grade-III Employees in Sonitpur District

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A four-day training programme focusing on office procedures, finance, and accounts commenced on Tuesday for Grade-III employees of Sonitpur district. Organized by the Assam Administrative Staff College in collaboration with the district administration, the training was inaugurated at the conference hall of District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur.

In his inaugural address, District Commissioner Ankur Bharali highlighted the importance of this training, especially in the context of rapid digitization of government services. He encouraged participants to gain as much knowledge as possible during the programme, noting that a solid understanding of work concepts would enhanced service delivery to the public. He emphasized the value of staying updated on the latest rules and regulations in government service, including online platforms like the RTPS portal. Bharali also urged resource persons to keep the sessions interactive, reinforcing the government’s focus on transparency and accountability in service delivery.

District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia also addressed the gathering, urging participants to approach the training with sincerity and a focus on mastering the subject matter relevant to their work.

The training is set to be conducted in three phases. The first phase will run from November 12 to November 16, the second from November 18 to November 21, and the third from December 9 to December 12. Each phase will host around 50 participants from the DC Office and various other departments within the district. Sessions will cover topics including office procedures, e-office operations, RTI guidelines, the role of DDOs, relevant laws, procurement and finance portals, and iGOT Karmayogi.

