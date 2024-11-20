Mystery Shrouds Death Of Assam Student Studying In DU, Family Alleges Foulplay

NEW DELHI: Rituparna Barman, a 32-year-old postgraduate student from Assam, tragically died in New Delhi under mysterious circumstances. The tragic incident startled the Delhi University community and her family back home.

According to reports, Rituparna, residing in Simran PG, Shop No. 2, Ground Floor, Room No. 3, in Vijay Nagar Single Storey, near Punjab National Bank, was immediately taken to Pentamed Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

However, her family members have expressed strong disbelief, questioning the circumstances surrounding her sudden death. They believe the story may be more complex than initially reported.

Local authorities have acknowledged the matter and launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of death. As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to surface, shedding light on this tragic incident.