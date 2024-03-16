N C Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa inaugurates houses under MoS

Haflong: Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member, N C Hills Autonomous Council inaugurated Dibrom Raji (houses under MoS) near Panimur consisting 28 houses under MoS on Friday. The CEM was accompanied by Samsing Engti, EM Biswajit Daolagupu EM, MAC Rupali Langthasa, Gao bura of the village and others.

Speaking on the occasion all speakers appreciated BJP-ruled council. They also assured that the council led by CEM Debolal Gorlosa has been committed for the department of the people of Dima Hasao.

CEM Gorlosa speaking to media assured that all facilities like school, playground, land for community garden would also be provided here at Dibrom Raji as their alternative sources of income.

Gaon bura Amol Thaosen offered his heartfelt thanks to CEM Debolal Gorlosa for his support to the people of this village.

Giridhari Sah, a prominent social worker of Umrangsu also appreciated the initiatives of DHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa who has relentlessly worked for the people of Dima Hasao irrespective of caste, creed and community.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: Major reshuffle in Information and Public Relations Department

Also Watch: