North West Jorhat Farmers Producers Company Launches Rural Market 'Sribhumi' with NABARD's Support

JORHAT: North West Jorhat Farmers Producers Company (NWJFPC) has officially inaugurated the rural market-Sribhumi with the assistance of National Bank for Agriculture and rural development (NABARD) by Nabin Kumar Roy, General Manager, Assam Regional Office, NABARD. He hoped that the Sri Bhumi would become a reliable institution for all producers and consumers and the North West Jorhat Farmers Producer Company would become a large company of farmers through such work done with immense initiative. He highlighted various projects implemented by NABARD with commitment for the development of farmers. He urged the farmers to join the Farmers Producer Company (FPC) with long-term dreams.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Jay Shivani, Jorhat District Commissioner appreciated the efforts of NWJFPC and said that the district administration would provide necessary assistance to FPC to take farmers forward.

The event was attended by Dr. Tarun Chandra Bora, Vice-Chancellor, Krishnaguru Adhyatmic University, District Agriculture Officer and Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Jorhat, on behalf of Assam Agricultural University, Dr. Sundar Burman, Dr. Harindra Gogoi, Mantu Das, DDM NABARD, Jorhat, former Principal of Jagannath Barua College, Dr. Bimal Bora.

The North West Jorhat Farmers Producer Company has started production, processing and marketing of millet under the Model Millet Project implemented with the assistance of NABARD. They have started marketing of various products made from millet, oil, tea, honey, various cakes, boiled rice, juices, clothes etc. The participants expressed the hope that Sri Bhumi will become a common platform for all as it will also have the opportunity to market the products of other farmers and artisans who are not shareholder of the producer company.

