Bodoland Territorial Region, Indian Army hosts trophy tour of Durand Cup in Udalguri

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), in coordination with the Indian Army, proudly hosted the Durand Cup 2024 Trophy Tour today in the vibrant district of Udalguri.

The event commenced with a grand opening ceremony in presence of Deputy Chief Executive Member of BTC Govind Basumatary, Station Commander of Hatigorh Military Station Brigadier GS Grewal and military and civil dignitaries. The chief guests highlighted the historical significance of Durand Cup tournament, its role in shaping football culture in India and Nation Building.

The event received overwhelming response from local population, Ex Service Men and football enthusiasts. More than one thousand audience witnessed a captivating cultural extravaganza showcasing the rich and diverse heritage of the region. The audience was enthralled by the traditional Bihu dance, an exquisite representation of Assam’s cultural richness, followed by a dynamic performance of Kalaripayattu, the ancient martial art from South India. The evening also included a spectacular bodybuilding show.

A thrilling seven a side football contest between girl teams of Udalguri and Bhergaon sub divisions electrified the atmosphere through their skills and endurance.

The Durand Cup 2024 Trophy Tour in Udalguri not only celebrated the rich sporting heritage but also fostered a sense of unity and pride amongst the communities.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu unveils Durand Cup Trophy at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center (RBCC)

Also Watch: