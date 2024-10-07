Nagaland IPS Officer Only Indian In Global List Of Top Cops Under 40
KOHIMA: An IPS officer currently posted in Nagaland has brought laurels to the country by getting selected for the US-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (ACAP) award 2024.
The police officer happens to be the only cop from India among the 40 police officers under 40 years of age to have featured in this prestigious list.
Pritpal Kaur, a dentist-turned police officer who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaland’s Phek district, has been invited to Boston in Massachusetts in the United States to collect the award on October 22, 2024.
She is a 2016 batch IPS officer who hails from Haryana and she had earlier served as the SP of Nagaland’s Noklak and Longleng districts.
The 39-year-old cop has been picked for this honour for her commendable works in empowering the local communities by fighting against substance abuse and generating awareness on education.
She has also garnered praise for her dedicated efforts to encourage the people to earn their living through normal means and not by guns.
Pritpal Kaur has also assisted people to engage in skill-based works like making electric bicycles, electric dryers and other low-cost machines for commercial as well as domestic use.
Furthermore, the SP treats patients with dental problems, raises awareness against drug abuse and school dropouts, provides guidance to students preparing for the competitive exams, and educates village women on female hygiene.
Meanwhile, the police officer was previously bestowed with the International Inspiration Women Award 2023, Women Power India Award 2023, Skoch Gold Award 2023, Global Women Leader Award 2024 and the DGP Disc Award.
