Nagaland IPS Officer Only Indian In Global List Of Top Cops Under 40

KOHIMA: An IPS officer currently posted in Nagaland has brought laurels to the country by getting selected for the US-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (ACAP) award 2024.

The police officer happens to be the only cop from India among the 40 police officers under 40 years of age to have featured in this prestigious list.

Pritpal Kaur, a dentist-turned police officer who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaland’s Phek district, has been invited to Boston in Massachusetts in the United States to collect the award on October 22, 2024.