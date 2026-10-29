Nagaland Presses Centre for Full PAP Withdrawal Ahead of Hornbill Festival 2026

Nagaland: The Nagaland government has intensified pressure on the Central Government to completely lift the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime ahead of the highly anticipated 27th Hornbill Festival this December. The state cites severe setbacks to foreign tourist arrivals, global investments, and local economic growth under the current restrictions.

Following extensive deliberations in the state assembly, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to formally demand the permit's permanent abolition.

The PAP regime was reinforced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in December 2024 due to cross-border security concerns in the Northeast. However, Nagaland argues its region remains peaceful and fully capable of managing international visitors safely.

Speaking in Kohima, Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along confirmed that the Home Minister has promised to examine the issue swiftly. “Security and national issues are paramount,” Along stated, while emphasizing that a complete waiver will empower educated, unemployed local youth to launch sustainable tourism ventures.

Concurrently, the state is processing official protocols to invite President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest for the festival's inaugural ceremony on 1 December at Kisama Heritage Village.