Assam: Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Tezpur inaugurates Robotics laboratory

Tezpur: In a significant stride towards advancing technological education, Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Tezpur, inaugurated its cutting-edge School Robotics (AI) Laboratory and announced the formation of the School Robotics Club. This initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with Xantra, North East India’s first Robotics and AI EdTech, Tezpur selected by Assam Startup (NEST) under Ignite Program (COHORT 5.0). The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent guests, educators, parents, students, alumni , guardians and other invited guests.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of chief guest Rev. Michael Akasius Toppo, the Bishop of Tezpur Dicoese, Guest of Honour Dr Nayan Basumatary Founder - of Xantra Edtech Startup, Dr Palsahmoni Saikia Principal Darrang College Dr Manabendra Bhuyan Retd. Pro. VC, Tezpur University.

The welcome speech was delivered by Principal Fr. Hippoletus Toppo of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School highlighting the importance of Robotics – AI School Education as per New Education Policy of 2020. He expressed his excitement about the new developments. “The collaboration with Xantra to establish the School Robotics (AI) Laboratory and the formation of the Robotics Club represents a significant milestone in our educational journey. “We are dedicated to providing our students with the best resources to explore and excel in technological fields,” Father Toppo remarked. He also extended his gratitude to the alumni and parents and guardians for their support in realizing this project.

Xantra, (Meaning – Machine in Assamese) North East India’s First Robotics and AI Edtech Startup, Tezpur played a pivotal role in setting up the laboratory and initiating the School Robotics Club. Dr Nayan Basumatary, the Founder of Xantra, addressed the audience, highlighting the vision behind this collaboration. “Our goal at Xantra is to democratize access to advanced technological education aligned with NEP 2020 . By partnering with Don Bosco School, we aim to inspire and equip students with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century,” Dr Basumatary said.

“The establishment of this School Robotics Laboratory, along with the formation of the Robotics Club, will provide students with unparalleled opportunities to develop essential skills in innovation, problem-solving, and technical expertise,” Dr. Basumatary stated. Chief guest of the occasion Rev. Michael Akasius Toppo thanked both the school authorities and Xantra for a visionary step. He virtually inaugurated the laboratory.

