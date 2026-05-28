Nagaon administration orders magisterial probe into police encounter death

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The district administration of Nagaon has ordered a detailed magisterial inquiry into the death of a suspected dacoit during a police operation carried out in the Rangaloo police patrol area on May 26. According to an official order issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Nagaon, police received source-based information that a group of suspected dacoits had taken shelter at Borkandali Mikirpara and were allegedly preparing to commit a dacoity. Acting on the information, a police team launched an operation in the area.

As per the report, the suspects allegedly opened fire after noticing the police party. In response, the police retaliated with controlled firing to protect lives and government property. During the operation, one person was found injured with suspected bullet wounds and was immediately shifted to Nagaon Medical College & Hospital, where he was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as Md Khairul Ali, son of Abdul Ali, a resident of Ward No. 8, Sinatoli, under North Lakhimpur police station in Lakhimpur district.

Following the incident, the district administration has appointed Additional Magistrate Kamaljeet Sharma to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death. The inquiry has been ordered in compliance with the revised guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

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