Nagaon: Art competition marks Netaji’s 129th birth anniversary at Dhing

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: To commemorate the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a grand art competition was organized today at the Sadhana Sanskritik Academy, Dhing. The event was organized in association with My Bharat Kendra, Nagaon, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The programme was graced by Amit Kuri, Junior Development Officer (Planning Service) under APSC, as the special guest. Speaking on the occasion, Kuri encouraged the students to embody the courage and vision of Netaji in their creative pursuits. The competition was judged by Debasish Bora, a noted art teacher, who praised the high level of creativity displayed by the students of Arogya Yoga Kendra and Sadhana Sanskritik Academy. The entire programme was efficiently coordinated by Rupjyoti Kar.

