Nagaon District Administration Suspends Public Hearings in Three Assembly Constituencies

Nagaon: In a firm move aimed at safeguarding administrative efficiency and electoral transparency, the Nagaon District Administration has temporarily placed public hearings related to three Legislative Assembly Constituencies under abeyance.
The decision applies to 59-Barhampur, 60-Nagaon-Batadrava and 61-Raha (SC) constituencies. It comes in response to a surge in complaints received from the public.
According to a public notice issued by the District Commissioner and Electoral officer, Devashish Sharma, the step has been taken in the interest of administrative expediency and to ensure the uninterrupted discharge of essential official duties. The administration emphasised that the suspension is temporary and will remain in force until further orders.
Reaffirming its commitment to democratic values, the District Administration stated that it remains fully conscious of public concerns and is dedicated to maintaining transparency, fairness and public confidence in all electoral and administrative processes.
All representations received so far are being examined objectively and in a non-partisan manner, strictly in accordance with due process of law.
Further, the authorities have emphasized that no eligible voter will be excluded, with all lawful claims and objections continuing to be addressed as per prescribed procedures.
A strong warning has been issued by the administration against the submission of false, misleading or vexatious complaints. They have described such acts as a serious misuse of the grievance redressal mechanism that creates unnecessary confusion and disrupts public order.
It has been made clear that any complaint found to be false upon verification will invite strict legal action, including proceedings under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, along with other applicable laws.
Calling for public cooperation, the District Administration appealed to citizens to raise only genuine grievances so that legitimate issues can be addressed effectively while preserving institutional credibility and public trust.