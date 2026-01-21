Nagaon District Administration Suspends Public Hearings in Three Assembly Constituencies

Nagaon: In a firm move aimed at safeguarding administrative efficiency and electoral transparency, the Nagaon District Administration has temporarily placed public hearings related to three Legislative Assembly Constituencies under abeyance.

The decision applies to 59-Barhampur, 60-Nagaon-Batadrava and 61-Raha (SC) constituencies. It comes in response to a surge in complaints received from the public.

According to a public notice issued by the District Commissioner and Electoral officer, Devashish Sharma, the step has been taken in the interest of administrative expediency and to ensure the uninterrupted discharge of essential official duties. The administration emphasised that the suspension is temporary and will remain in force until further orders.

Reaffirming its commitment to democratic values, the District Administration stated that it remains fully conscious of public concerns and is dedicated to maintaining transparency, fairness and public confidence in all electoral and administrative processes.

All representations received so far are being examined objectively and in a non-partisan manner, strictly in accordance with due process of law.