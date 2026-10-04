Silchar Civic Poll Sees Low Turnout Amid Voter Apathy and Weather Woes

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Morning showers followed by overcast weather throughout the day appeared to dampen voter enthusiasm as the maiden election to the Silchar Municipal Corporation recorded a significantly low turnout.

According to the Election Commission, 63.43 per cent of eligible voters exercised their franchise across 40 wards by the close of polling at 4 pm. The BJP has already secured victory in two of the 42 wards uncontested before polling.

The turnout was considerably lower than the 80.3 per cent recorded in the Silchar Assembly constituency during the Assembly elections held earlier this year. Interestingly, polling was comparatively higher in the newly added suburban areas brought under the corporation limits, while several polling stations in the city's core witnessed relatively poor voter participation.

Residents of the Greater Link Road area, which has remained waterlogged for the past two days following heavy rainfall, expressed strong resentment against the administration over the poor condition of roads and inadequate civic infrastructure. Many alleged that persistent flooding and the lack of proper maintenance reflected the city's long-standing civic problems.

Polling began on a sluggish note due to the morning rain but gathered momentum as the weather improved. However, the overall turnout remained below expectations, with many observers attributing the lower participation to voter apathy and dissatisfaction over unresolved civic issues.

Also Read: Polling Underway for Silchar’s First Municipal Corporation Election