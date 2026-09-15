Congress Fields Sibamoni Bora for Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) declared the name of Sibamoni Bora as party candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, which is scheduled to be held on October 6.

Bora had earlier, in 2021, won from the Batadrava LAC after defeating the ruling BJP MLA Angoorlata Deka.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced the name of former Nagaon DC, Devasish Sharma, as its candidate from the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.

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