Nagaon Bypoll Results: BJP's Devashish Sharma Leads with 6,39,487 Votes; Ahead of AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal (4,55,807 Votes) by 1.83 Lakh Margin

NAGAON — In a major political reshuffle for Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devashish Sharma has secured an unassailable lead in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat by-election.

According to the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the former IAS officer has amassed 6,61,259 votes.

Sharma's commanding performance places him 1,76,391 votes ahead of his closest competitor, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who has secured 4,84,868 votes.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC) faced a severe setback in their former stronghold, with nominee Sibamoni Bora languishing in a distant third place at 1,17,060 votes.

The critical seat fell vacant earlier this year after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned to successfully run for the Dispur assembly seat on a BJP ticket.

Following an intense polling day on Tuesday that recorded a high 76.19% voter turnout, the counting of ballots progressed under tight security at designated regional centers.

Celebrating the massive mandates flowing in from segments like Morigaon and Raha, Sharma expressed deep gratitude to the electorate on regional networks, stating, "I thank the people of Nagaon for placing their faith in our development agenda."