Vote Counting is Underway with BJP Candidate Devasish Sharma Leading Significantly with 4,20,705 Votes over AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal (3,10,076 votes).

According to counting trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devasish Sharma has established a significant lead of 1,10,629 votes over his nearest rival, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam.

Data published on the ECI official website reveals that Sharma, a former IAS officer, has polled 4,20,705 votes, while Ajmal has secured 3,10,076 votes. Indian National Congress nominee Sibamoni Bora is trailing distantly in third place with 75,908 votes.

The Election Commission of India reports that Sharma has secured major leads across the assembly segments of Morigaon, Jagiroad, Raha, and Nagaon-Batadrava.

Conversely, trends show Ajmal maintaining an upper hand in minority-dominated assembly segments, including Dhing, Laharighat, Samaguri, and Rupahihat.

Counting began at 8:00 AM amid tight security arrangements at designated centers in Nagaon.

Commenting on the electoral trajectory earlier during the voting phase, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma remarked, "Victory seems certain," while urging voters to prioritize regional development.

The final declaration of results from the ECI remains pending as the counting process continues.