Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma honours blind cricket world cup winner Simu Das

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a heartwarming gesture, Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma on Tuesday visited the Kathiatoli Kocharibasti-based residence of Simu Das, a member of the Indian women’s blind cricket team that won the T-20 World Cup in Sri Lanka this year.

During the visit, the District Commissioner held a cordial meeting with Das, praising her indomitable spirit and achievement. Sharma emphasized that Das’s accomplishment is a source of inspiration for everyone, showcasing her determination to overcome physical challenges and excel in sports.

The District Commissioner extended his heartfelt congratulations to Das and announced that the district administration would provide her with a house, considering her financial constraints. Besides, Sharma interacted with the landowner and resolved the issue of land ownership, ensuring Das’s residence-related problems are addressed.

