Nagaon: CID raid Inspector of Schools office over fake teacher certificates

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A team of three CID officials from Assam police, Guwahati headquarters office, visited the office of the Inspector of Schools, Nagaon, on Tuesday to investigate suspicious certificates submitted by applicants for the post of postgraduate and graduate teachers.

During the visit, the CID team scrutinized the documents and found discrepancies in the certificates issued by Tecno Global University and a few other universities located outside the state.

According to reports, the CID team examined a total of 31 suspicious certificates, most of which belonged to applicants from Nagaon. The investigation was initiated after the authorities noticed discrepancies in the certificates during the verification process.

While interacting with local mediapersons here, the Inspector of Schools, Nagaon, Mridul Kumar Nath, confirmed that the CID team visited their office to investigate the matter. He stated that the verification process for graduate and postgraduate teachers had revealed some discrepancies in the certificates, which were then brought to the notice of the authorities.

The CID has registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. The team did not make any comments to the media during the raid.

Also Read: Guwahati: CID, Assam arrests one more for fake appointment letters

Also Watch: