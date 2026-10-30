Tyres Set Ablaze on Hahim Bridge, Disrupting Assam-Meghalaya Connectivity

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Tension prevailed at Hahim along the Assam-Meghalaya border after unidentified miscreants allegedly set tyres on fire in the middle of the Hahim Bridge during the early hours of Thursday, effectively blocking the road connecting the two states.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Wednesday night and continued into the early hours of Thursday. The burning tyres obstructed traffic on the bridge, disrupting movement along this important connecting route for a few hours.

Hahim Police have launched an investigation into the incident. However, the identity of those involved and the motive behind the act have yet to be established.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed concern over the incident, suspecting that it could be linked to the recent movement of illegal coal-laden trucks from Meghalaya into Assam during night-time hours.

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