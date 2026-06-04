Nagaon DC Joins Students at Nature Camp, Promotes Environmental Conservation

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: District Commissioner Devashish Sarma joined students on a trek at Chapanala hill and gave lessons on environmental conservation. A two-day “Nature Camp” was successfully conducted on May 30 and May 31 last at the “Hati Bondhu” camp in Chapanala under Nagaon district.

The camp was organised by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council in association with Gram Vikash Parishad, Nagaon, under the Environmental Education Programme. The initiative aimed to raise awareness on environmental conservation, biodiversity, sustainable lifestyles, and the importance of preserving nature for future generations.

Also Read: Nature camp held at Shankargola highlights biodiversity awareness and conservation efforts