Nagaon District Celebrates 63rd Teacher’s Day, Honors 23 Educators with ‘Teacher of Excellence 2024’ Awards

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the nation, Nagaon district administration and Education department today celebrated the 63th teacher’s day at Nagaon Govt Boys Higher Secondary School here.

During the event, a total of 23 successful teachers of the district were ceremonially presented the award ‘the teacher of excellence 2024’ by the district administration as well as district education department today here.

The teachers who are selected for the prestigious award, they are Surya Bora, Teliabebejia LP school, Junti Bora, headmistress of Swahid Anil Bora LP school, Jutika Bora, headmistress of Bulumai Goswami LP school, Kunjalata Kakoti, assistant teacher of Dighalidari LP school, Amdadul Islam, headmaster of Kamalsuti Muktab school, Yadav Nath, assistant teacher of Dhing town LP school, Abdul Rashid Faruki, headmaster of Mahmad Idrish Muktab school, Hiramoni Bora, headmistress of Samaguri Bilpar LP school, Rintu Rajkhuwa, headmaster of Baliduwar LP school, Bakul Ch Nath, headmaster of Lutumaipar High school, Bhugram Saikia, headmaster of Reng Beng Anchalik High school, Nurul Islam, Dhing Public High school, Premananda Saikia, assistant science teacher of Ailakshmi Anchalik AD High school, Durlav Ch Bora, assistant maths teacher of Sankardev Higher Secondary school, Ujaragaon, Jiten Ch Hazarika, subject teacher of Dawson HS and Multi Purpose school, Swapna Das, subject teacher of Nagaon Bengali HS School, Rita Kakoti, principal of Nagaon Govt Boys HS School, Naresh Ch Hazarika, assistant science teacher of Nagaon govt middle school, Dharmakanta Bora, principal of Borbhagia HS School, Sunil Ch Nath, headmaster of Haibargaon HS School, Dipali Sarma, assistant teacher of Dawson HS and Multi Purpose school, Ranjit Nath, assistant teacher of Dakshinpant HS School and Beauti Bora, headmistress of Chakarigaon Middle School, Nagaon. Local MLA Rupak Sarma, DC Narendra Kr Shah, additional district commissioner Pankaj Kumar Nagbanshi, former principal of Nowgong College Dr Sarat Borkatoki, the incumbent IS, Nagaon Mridul Kr. Nath and other officials from district education department attended the programme as guests and invitees.

