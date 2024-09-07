Dhing rape case: Two absconding accused arrested by Nagaon police

NAGAON: Golap Uddin, a barber, and Faridul Islam, a driver, who were allegedly involved in the sensational gang-rape of a minor girl near Dhing Market a couple of weeks back, were arrested after they surrendered to Nagaon police, sources added.

Both the accused surrendered under the special initiative of the Minority Sangram Somitee and other minority organisations.

Sources claimed that the arrested culprits were absconding after the sensational ‘gang-rape’ incident, and Nagaon police repeatedly launched search operations in quest of them at various places across the state.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Minority Sangram Somitee came in contact with them through their families and brought them to Nagaon yesterday and made them surrender before Nagaon police today. It is reported that Faridul Islam was hiding in Nagaland while Golap Uddin was hiding in the Morigaon district.

Tafajjul Ali, who was the prime accused of the sensational ‘gang-rape’ incident, was arrested by police soon after the incident and died after jumping into a roadside pond while he was brought to the spot for investigation in the wee hours on August 24.

Speaking to some local media persons here, the leadership of Minority Sangram Somitee asserted that the organisation as well as other minority organisations sought an impartial investigation into the entire episode as both the surrendered persons claimed themselves as innocent.

