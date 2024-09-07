Renowned writer Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika selected for Dr Moidul Islam Bora Literary Award 2024

SIVASAGAR: Renowned writer Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika has been selected for the prestigious Dr Moidul Islam Bora Literary Award 2024. The announcement was made during a joint meeting of the Arunoday Xahitya Xabha of Sivasagar and the Dr Moidul Islam Bora Smriti Rakshya Committee on Thursday. Dr Hazarika, a distinguished literary figure and former head of the Assamese Department at Dibrugarh University, has made significant contributions to Assamese literature.

Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika completed her doctoral degree from Gauhati University in 1983, under the supervision of the noted orientalist Dr Maheswar Neog. Her thesis, titled “Madhabdeva: His Life, Art, and Thought”, was highly regarded. She began her primary education in Sivasagar and later graduated from Sivasagar Girls’ College. Even in her school days, Dr Hazarika gained prominence as a poet and writer, excelling in composing poems, songs, and stories.

Over her long teaching career at Dibrugarh University, Dr. Hazarika authored several literary works. Her works, including poetry, stories, novels, children’s literature, and travelogues, have left a lasting impact on Assamese literature.

In recognition of her contributions, Dr Hazarika has been honoured with several awards, including the Assam Government’s State Award, Mamoni Raisom Goswami Award, Basanti Bordoloi Award, Probina Saikia Award, Kabya Hridoy Sanman, and Rong Bong Terang Samannay Award, among others.

Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika will be presented with the Dr Moidul Islam Bora Literary Award in a public ceremony on September 30 at the Sibsagar Press Club. The event will also feature the release of Dr Moidul Islam Bora’s Selected Works, edited by Ismail Hussain. Several prominent literary figures from Assam are expected to attend the ceremony, as confirmed by the president of Arunoday Xahitya Xabha, Monirul Islam Bora, and Secretary Khairuddin Ahmed.

