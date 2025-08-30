Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma conducts surprise visit to Nagaon central jail

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: District Commissioner Devasish Sharma conducted a surprise visit to the Nagaon central jail on Friday here.

During the visit, the DC inspected various cells within the jail and monitored the facilities provided to the inmates, including food, drinking water, and healthcare services.

In the presence of Superintendent of Police Swapnil Deka, the DC seized a large quantity of contraband items, including energy drinks, fried fish, other food items, drugs, gutkha packets, and ganja, from Canteen No. 4 of the central jail.

Following the inspection, the DC Sharma chaired a special review meeting and directed further investigation into the incident, with the guilty to be punished according to the law.

During the visit, DC Sharma was also accompanied by Additional District Commissioner Sudip Nath, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Baruah, Joint Director of District Health Services, Nagaon Dr Tapan Saikia, Assistant Commissioner Tejas Agnihotri, Deputy Superintendent of Police Paromita Sarkar, and other concerned officials.

