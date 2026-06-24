Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma leads bike rally to promote road safety awareness

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a bid to promote road safety awareness, the Nagaon district administration on Tuesday organised a bike rally from Nagaon town to Bordowa. The rally was led by District Commissioner Devasish Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, with the DC himself riding a motorcycle for the entire 17-km stretch.

The rally, flagged off by District Transport Officer Simanta Bora from the Nagaon Police Reserve, saw participation from members of several local NGOs, youth groups, and volunteers. It was jointly organised by the District Road Safety Committee and the Transport Department.

Speaking to the media, DC Sharma revealed that 35 motor accidents occurred in Nagaon district last month, claiming 22 lives. He said that the main causes of most fatalities were riding without helmets, overspeeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Appealing directly to young riders, the DC said, “When a person drives, they must think of their parents and loved ones. If you remember your family, you cannot afford to be reckless.”

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