Nagaon District Health Services Launches 'Stop Diarrhoea' Campaign at Kathiatoli BPHC

NAGAON: Nagaon District Health Services, Nagaon ceremonially launched district level “Stop diarrhoea” campaign at Kathiatoli BPHC under Nagaon district on Saturday. Joint director of Health services, Addl CM & HO, CM & HOCD, District immunization officer, DNO School Health, SDM & HO, DPMU, BPM unit of Kathiatoli BPHC, ANM workers, ASHA supervisors, ASHA and general masses were present during the launching programme. During the event, district senior officials from Health Services, discussed in detail of their duties to stop diarrhoea along with uses of Zink & ORS during diarrhoea. Amidst the discussions, an ASHA supervisor gave a demonstration on how they should wash their hands in their daily lives. Besides, ANM explained the method of mixing ORS in water. At the end of the programme, the joint director inaugurated the ORS distribution programme to children under age 5, asserted in an official press note.

Also Read: KVK Dibrugarh Organizes Animal Health Camp in Flood-Affected Ghomtal Gaon

Also watch: