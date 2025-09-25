Nagaon: Gopinath Dev Goswami Commerce College celebrates 42nd foundation day

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Gopinath Dev Goswami Commerce College in Nagaon, a leading hub for commerce education in Central Assam, celebrated its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday with a series of events. The daylong programmes began with a condolence meeting to pay tribute to the iconic singer Late Zubeen Garg.

The college flag was unfurled by Pradip Kumar Borah, President of the college governing body. The programme continued with floral tributes to the statue of Gopinath Dev Goswami, followed by the lighting of lamps and floral offerings to the statues of the Founding Principal, Kamal Chandra Goswami, and the Founding President, Ratna Kant Borah.

The foundation day celebration was inaugurated by the college Principal, Dr Mriganka Saikia. The event concluded with the release of the college wall magazine, ‘Ratna Kamal,’ which was unveiled by retired professor Dr PKD Purakayastha. The entire programme was coordinated by senior faculty member Biju Mani Pathak.

The event was attended by notable figures, including advocate Nava Goswami, representing the college’s donor family, retired Principal Gunadhar Gogoi, and retired professors Dr Prafulla Saikia and Zahirul Islam Pathan. The college’s Vice-Principal, Umeshwar Saikia, along with faculty members, students, and staff, were also present.

As part of the 42nd foundation day celebrations, an evening programme featuring the lighting of 42 lamps was organized. The event was formally inaugurated by retired employees Naresh Chandra Sarma and Tularam Baidya, a release added here.

