National Sports Day Celebrated with Day-Long Program at Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium

NAGAON: Nagaon district unit of Kriya Bharati in association with Nowgong Sports Association observed the National Sports Day with a day-long programme at Nagaon Nurul Amin stadium on Thursday.

The programme was initiated with unfurling the flag by Tapan Sarma, the vice president of Nowgong Sports Association following which a community run where over hundred of sportsmen and other sports organizers of the district participated.

Tapan Kumar Das, general secretary of Nowgong Sports Association and Co-chairman of Khelo India in his speech explained the importance of National Sports Day and spoke about Dhyan Chand and Nurul Amin. August 29 is the Smriti Divas of Nurul Amin. On the occasion, a friendship match of hockey was organized. Later, a football match was also held in the afternoon here.

Mohan Bora flagged off the community run early in the morning where Tapan Kumar Das GS of NSA, Nava Kr Mahanta, president of Nagaon district unit of Kriya Bharati, Divash Bora, secretary of Kriya Bharati, Prasanta Bora, vice president, Nowgong Sports Association, Amitabh Bora, Joint secretary of NSA, Anil Das, Prantar Kr Bhattacharya, Mrinal Kr Hazarika, Sudip Saha, Diganta Bora and other members of Kriya Bharati and Nowgong Sports Association participated.

