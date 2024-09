Nagaon Hosts Workshop on Rapid Visual Screening of Masonry Buildings for Engineers

NAGAON: The District Disaster Management Authority, Nagaon in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority organized a two-day workshop for engineers on rapid visual screening of masonry buildings at Lions Club,Nagaon from Monday.

The programme was inaugurated by Phyllis VL Hmunsiami Hrangchal, Additional District Commissioner and CEO, DDMA, Nagaon. The sessions were carried out by resource person namely Bhargav Sarmah, (A.E) PWD Kaliabor and Barhampur (T) Building Division, Gitartha Kalita (A.E) PWD Kaliabor & Barhampur (T) Building Division, Afzalur Rahman,(A E) PWD, Nagaon (T) Building Division, Nagaon. Over 27 engineers from different departments such as P&RD, PWD building, Health Department, SSA and Municipal Boards participated in the programme.

