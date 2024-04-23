Nagaon Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Suresh Borah, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Suresh Borah:
A resident of Nagaon’s Itachali, Shri Suresh Borah, aged 52, is the son of Late Sambhuram Borah. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Apart from being an active politician and social worker, Borah is also into business.
Political Career of Suresh Borah:
Suresh Borah, a former Congress leader, held the position of president within the Nagaon District Congress Committee.
He ran as a candidate in the 2021 Assam assembly election for the Barhampur assembly constituency but was defeated by BJP candidate Jitu Goswami with a margin of 751 votes.
Similarly, he contested in the 2011 and 2016 legislative assembly elections for the Barhampur constituency but faced defeat in both instances against Asom Gana Parishad leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.
In November 2023, Suresh Borah tendered his resignation from the Congress. In his resignation letter, he cited "evolving circumstances" as the reason behind his decision, believing that stepping down would be beneficial for both himself and the party. He formally joined the BJP on November 11, 2023.
Educational Qualifications of Suresh Borah: His highest qualification includes the completion of Higher Secondary (12th Pass) from Nowgong Govt. Boy’s Higher Secondary School under AHSEC, in the year 1990.
Criminal Cases of Suresh Borah: Suresh Bora has been convicted of a criminal offense, in addition to two pending criminal cases against him.
FIR against Suresh Bora:
1. FIR no. 3216/16 was registered at the Nagaon Police Station. The FIR cited the following- U/S 120 (B)/ 468/ 420/ 506 IPC. The offense was briefly described as: alleged conspiracy, cheating by delivery of property and forgery for the purpose of cheating.
2. FIR no. 2889/16 was registered at the Nagaon Police Station. The FIR cited the following- U/S 120 (B)/ 420/ 406/ 468/ 34 IPC. The offense was briefly described as: alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating by delivery of property, criminal breach of trust, forgery for the purpose of cheating.
Conviction for offences:
Case no. 789/17 was registered at the JFMC Nagaon, Assam, under Section 122 (A) of Minimum Wages Act, 1948. The offense for which he was convicted was briefly described as: alleged Contravention of provisions or rule or order age described in the Act.
The date of the order of convicted has been recorded to be 11/06/2018. Borah had to pay a fine of Rs. 500/- as punishment.
Assets of Suresh Borah:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Suresh Borah has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 25,39,77,649.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Suresh Borah has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 14,78,29,000.
Borah has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 22,92,80,730.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Suresh Borah, a first-time Lok Sabha candidate from the BJP, has initiated his campaign in areas with minority populations by participating in the sacred Ramzan prayers, demonstrating his commitment to community engagement and non-discrimination.
