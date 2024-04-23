Nagaon Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Suresh Borah, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Suresh Borah:

A resident of Nagaon’s Itachali, Shri Suresh Borah, aged 52, is the son of Late Sambhuram Borah. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Apart from being an active politician and social worker, Borah is also into business.

Political Career of Suresh Borah:

Suresh Borah, a former Congress leader, held the position of president within the Nagaon District Congress Committee.

He ran as a candidate in the 2021 Assam assembly election for the Barhampur assembly constituency but was defeated by BJP candidate Jitu Goswami with a margin of 751 votes.

Similarly, he contested in the 2011 and 2016 legislative assembly elections for the Barhampur constituency but faced defeat in both instances against Asom Gana Parishad leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.