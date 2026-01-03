Assam News

Nagaon: Minor girl set on fire by bike-borne miscreants in Kochua

A shocking incident has rocked Kochua in the district, where a 9-year-old girl was set on fire by two unidentified individuals who came on a bike on Thursday.
NAGAON: A shocking incident has rocked Kochua in the district, where a 9-year-old girl was set on fire by two unidentified individuals who came on a bike on Thursday. The victim, identified as Arlibon Timungpi, was playing with her friends when the incident occurred. The perpetrators poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, leaving her severely burned. Locals have demanded strict action against the culprits. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

