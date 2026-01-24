Nagaon observes 130th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 130th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated with great fervour at Nagaon today here.

The event was organized by the Nagaon District Committee of the All Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board in collaboration with the Nagaon Municipal Board.

Speaking as the chief guest, local MLA Rupak Sarma paid floral tribute to Netaji's statue and said Netaji was a national hero who fought against the mighty British Empire and inspired Indians to strive for freedom. Sarma highlighted Netaji's courage, patriotism, and strong will, stating that his ideals would continue to inspire generations.

Similar celebrations were held at Chokitup Middle English School, where a function was organized by the Chokitup Youth Association. Senior scribe Kanak Hazarika emphasized Netaji's role in India's struggle for independence and his vision for a strong and self-respecting India.

The celebrations were also marked by the Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibhoral Santha, and other organizations, with various events including tree planting, cleanliness drives, and cultural programmes. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary was celebrated with a range of events across Nagaon, reflecting his enduring legacy as a national hero and inspiration to Indians.

