Nagaon pays heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg at Nehrubali field

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Over five hundred organizations and educational institutions of greater Nagaon including Nagaon Zilla Xahitya Xabha, District unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, All Assam Students’ Union, and other prominent cultural institutions paid tribute to the legendary icon, Zubeen Garg, at Nagaon Nehrubali field on Wednesday.

The event was organized by local MLA Rupak Sarmah in association with district administration, Nagaon. During the event, students and various organizations of the greater Nagaon, paid floral tributes at a full portrait of Zubeen Garg and also lit earthen lamps in the shape of Zubeen Garg’s name.

Besides, during the event, the ashes of the legendary singer were also brought to Nehrubali field, with plans of erecting a statue of the icon at the bank of the river Kolong.

