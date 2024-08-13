Nagaon police administration busted Cybercriminals’ gang; 8 arrested

NAGAON: Crime Cell of Nagaon police administration busted a huge gang of cybercrime racket active in central Assam and arrested over 8 members of the gang on Monday. Sources claimed that the gang had stolen over Rs 7 crore from Axis Bank by forging documents and other. The police are still searching for more members of the gang till the time of filing this report, sources said, adding that cybercrime gradually increased in central Assam. The gang of cybercrime used an online app to forge documents and steal money from the bank by opening accounts in the bank with fake addresses and then took loan through their bank accounts. The bank authorities were unable to find the correct addresses of the accused and suffered a loss of crores of rupees, sources added.

Meanwhile Nagaon police from Crime Cell, started an overall investigation into the entire episode after receiving information from Nagaon branch of Axis Bank. The police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Saikia arrested four persons initially and based on their statements police arrested other four persons in connection with the issue. The accused are identified as Omar Faruk, Mahidul Islam, Firoz Khan Sikdar, Imadadul Islam, Musarak Hussain, Dildar Hussain, Zahirul Islam, and Sahil Khan. The police have requested a 7-day remand of them for further investigation.

