Nagaon police arrest cybercrime accused, seize Rs 8.30 lakh in cash

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant breakthrough, Nagaon police arrested a cybercrime accused on Tuesday following a tip-off. The accused, identified as Imdad Parvez, a resident of Sonaibera Pam at Juria, was apprehended while attempting to deposit money in a bank. During the arrest, the police seized Rs 8.30 lakh in cash, multiple bank passbooks, several PAN cards, ATM cards, and other objectionable documents.

According to sources, the accused was taken to his residence in Sonaibera, where the police recovered a cash counting machine, cash, and other documents.

The accused has reportedly confessed to being involved in cybercrime and revealed that the money obtained through these activities was deposited in a corporate account and later shared among the gang members. The accused was produced in court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation. The police are currently conducting a marathon interrogation to gather more information about the cybercrime network.

