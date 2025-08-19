Nagaon police cracks down on drug traffickers, four arrested in raid

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant breakthrough, the Nagaon police arrested four drug smugglers, including a woman, and seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin in a raid at Katimari Grant located on the outskirts of Nagaon town on Sunday night. The operation was conducted based on a tip-off, and the police team recovered a considerable amount of suspected heroin, although the exact quantity seized was not specified, from the house of one Abdul Malek near at Katimari Grant.

According to sources, the arrested smugglers have been identified as Saiful Islam (22 years), Monshun Ali (29 years), Manowara Begum (55 years), and Sajida Khatun (36 years).

Also Read: Silchar police arrest two in Shani Mandir theft and vandalism case

Also Watch: