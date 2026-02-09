Nagaon Print Media Association organizes painting competition

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon Print Media Association organized the Bichitra Narayan Bora and Ratul Bora Memorial Painting Competition in honour of the Late scribes at Kamala Devi Todi Bhavan in Nagaon town on Sunday.

Over 150 students from various parts of the district participated in the competition, which was held in two categories. The participants were awarded certificates and winners received prizes. The event was attended by prominent guests, including the MLA of Nagaon-Batadroba constituency, and several senior journalists from Nagaon.

