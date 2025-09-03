Nagaon: Rang Mahal award 2025 to be presented to Bhabajit Saikia

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rang Mahal, a pioneering theatre group of Nagaon town, is set to present the Rang Mahal award 2025 to noted actor, director, and writer Bhabajit Saikia on September 5 at a theatre event organized at the Nagaon district library auditorium on September 5.

The award presentation ceremony coincides with the 40th death anniversary of Sarada Kanta Bordoloi, a luminary of the state’s theatre world and a pride of Nagaon. The event will feature Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma and Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University Dr Hitesh Deka as special guests.

The evening programme will include the staging of Sarada Kanta Bordoloi’s play ‘Bhotai Deka,’ directed by Prasanta Sarma and conceptualized by Pabitra Pran Sarma.

Rang Mahal’s president Pabitra Pran Sarma and general secretary Prasanta Sarma have invited everyone to participate in the event and make it a success.

